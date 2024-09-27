Published 18:01 IST, September 27th 2024
Canadian MP Blasts Petition Seeking Fresh Inquiry Into 1985 Kanishka Bombing
A prominent Canadian MP of Indian origin has criticised a petition seeking a fresh inquiry into the bombing of Air India Flight 182 of 1985 to determine the involvement of any "foreign intelligence", alleging that it promotes "conspiracy theories" of Khalistani extremists.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative image. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:01 IST, September 27th 2024