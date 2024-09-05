Published 09:52 IST, September 5th 2024
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Government At Risk As Key Ally Withdraws Support
Trudeau's Liberals lack a majority of seats in Parliament and need the support of at least one other party to pass legislation and keep the government alive.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Government At Risk As Key Ally Withdraws Support | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:46 IST, September 5th 2024