sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Georgia School Shooting | Manipur Attacks | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Government At Risk As Key Ally Withdraws Support

Published 09:52 IST, September 5th 2024

Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Government At Risk As Key Ally Withdraws Support

Trudeau's Liberals lack a majority of seats in Parliament and need the support of at least one other party to pass legislation and keep the government alive.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Government At Risk As Key Ally Withdraws Support
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Government At Risk As Key Ally Withdraws Support | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:46 IST, September 5th 2024