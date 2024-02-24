Advertisement

Berlin – The Lower House of the German Parliament on Friday passed a law that legalises the limited recreational use of cannabis. The law allows individual and voluntary associations to grow and hold limited quantities of cannabis, The Guardian reported. Around 407 German lawmakers voted in favour of the new regulations and 226 lawmakers voted against the controversial legislation. Not only this, four lawmakers abstained from voting in the Friday session. The new rule also means that adults can possess small amounts of cannabis for personal use. However, the drug remained banned for people below the age of 18.

It is important to note that the move made Germany the third European nation after Malta and Luxembourg to legalize the use of drugs for recreational purposes. Meanwhile, the Netherlands bans possession of drugs but some municipalities permit them to be sold in coffee shops under its so-called policy of “toleration”. According to The Guardian, the legislation was put forward by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling three-party coalition. The law allows adults to the cultivate up to three plants for private consumption and also permits them to possess 50g of cannabis at one time at home, and 25g in public. While the restrictions will be lifted from April 1, Cannabis will be also available in licensed not-for-profit clubs from July 1. However, the club should not comprise more than 500 members and all of the members would have to be adults. “We have two goals: to crack down on the black market and improved protection of children and young people,” the health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said during the commencement of a rowdy debate at the German parliament.

The use of drugs remains ‘highly restricted’ for young adults

While the opposition leader raised their concerns over the matter, the German health minister assured that cannabis would remain illegal for minors and highly restricted for young adults. The consumption of drugs near schools or playgrounds would still be considered illegal. ”Child and youth protection is at the heart of what this law is meant to achieve,” Lauterbach said. “Nobody should misunderstand this law: cannabis consumption is being legalized, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous,” the German politician furthered.

Meanwhile, Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) slammed the Scholz administration accusing the government of acting like a “state drug dealer”. “You are asserting in all seriousness that by legalising more drugs we will contain drug use among young people … That is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard," Christian Democrat politician Tino Sorge exclaimed. “Instead of protecting children and young people, the coalition is acting like a state drug dealer," he furthered. It is important to note that the law also received considerable backlash from the German Medical Associations (GMA). “The legalization of cannabis leads to more consumption and trivializes the associated risks. Cannabis can be addictive and cause serious developmental damage. This country does not need cannabis legalization,” President of the GMA Klaus Reinhardt said in a statement on Friday before the parliament conducted the vote.