English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

‘Cannabis Club’: Germany Legalises Possession of Marijuana For Personal Use

The Lower House of the German Parliament on Friday passed a law that legalises the limited recreational use of cannabis.

Digital Desk
German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach sits in the Bundestag during the debate on the law on the controlled release of cannabis, in Berlin
German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach sits in the Bundestag during the debate on the law on the controlled release of cannabis, in Berlin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Berlin – The Lower House of the German Parliament on Friday passed a law that legalises the limited recreational use of cannabis. The law allows individual and voluntary associations to grow and hold limited quantities of cannabis, The Guardian reported. Around 407 German lawmakers voted in favour of the new regulations and 226 lawmakers voted against the controversial legislation. Not only this, four lawmakers abstained from voting in the Friday session. The new rule also means that adults can possess small amounts of cannabis for personal use. However, the drug remained banned for people below the age of 18. 

It is important to note that the move made Germany the third European nation after Malta and Luxembourg to legalize the use of drugs for recreational purposes. Meanwhile, the Netherlands bans possession of drugs but some municipalities permit them to be sold in coffee shops under its so-called policy of “toleration”. According to The Guardian, the legislation was put forward by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling three-party coalition. The law allows adults to the cultivate up to three plants for private consumption and also permits them to possess 50g of cannabis at one time at home, and 25g in public. While the restrictions will be lifted from April 1, Cannabis will be also available in licensed not-for-profit clubs from July 1. However, the club should not comprise more than 500 members and all of the members would have to be adults. “We have two goals: to crack down on the black market and improved protection of children and young people,” the health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said during the commencement of a rowdy debate at the German parliament. 

Advertisement

The use of drugs remains ‘highly restricted’ for young adults

While the opposition leader raised their concerns over the matter, the German health minister assured that cannabis would remain illegal for minors and highly restricted for young adults. The consumption of drugs near schools or playgrounds would still be considered illegal. ”Child and youth protection is at the heart of what this law is meant to achieve,” Lauterbach said. “Nobody should misunderstand this law: cannabis consumption is being legalized, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous,” the German politician furthered. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) slammed the Scholz administration accusing the government of acting like a “state drug dealer”. “You are asserting in all seriousness that by legalising more drugs we will contain drug use among young people … That is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard," Christian Democrat politician Tino Sorge exclaimed. “Instead of protecting children and young people, the coalition is acting like a state drug dealer," he furthered. It is important to note that the law also received considerable backlash from the German Medical Associations (GMA). “The legalization of cannabis leads to more consumption and trivializes the associated risks. Cannabis can be addictive and cause serious developmental damage. This country does not need cannabis legalization,” President of the GMA Klaus Reinhardt said in a statement on Friday before the parliament conducted the vote. 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman Takes Ride in Mumbai Local Train, Surprises Passengers

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. PSL: Babar Azam loses temper as crowd MOCKS Him with 'ZIMBABAR' chants

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  3. Know Where To Watch Oscar Nominated The ABCs of Book Banning For Free

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo