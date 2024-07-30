sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 21:31 IST, July 30th 2024

‘Can’t Understand Why’: In Dramatic Testimony, Secret Service Chief Lays Out Views of Gunman On Roof

"Why was the assailant not seen?" Rowe queried rhetorically, pointing to an image depicting the clear view the gunman had of the rally.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Can’t Understand Why’: In Dramatic Testimony, Secret Service Chief Lays Out Views of Gunman On Roof
‘Can’t Understand Why’: In Dramatic Testimony, Secret Service Chief Lays Out Views of Gunman On Roof | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:31 IST, July 30th 2024