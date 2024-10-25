sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:51 IST, October 25th 2024

Car Bomb Explodes Outside Police Station In Mexico, 3 Cops Injured

At least three police officers were injured after a car bomb exploded in Mexico outside a police station. All related authorities are taking stock of situation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mexico car bomb blast
A forensic investigator works the scene where a car bomb exploded near a police station, in Acambaro, Guanajuato state, Mexico. | Image: AP
