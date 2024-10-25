Published 06:52 IST, October 25th 2024
Car Bomb Explodes Outside Police Station in Western Mexico, Wounding 3 Officers
A resident who witnessed the aftermath of the blast in Acambaro said that among the injured was a woman and her daughter who were waiting for a bus.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 officers | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
06:52 IST, October 25th 2024