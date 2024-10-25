sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Car Bomb Explodes Outside Police Station in Western Mexico, Wounding 3 Officers

Published 06:52 IST, October 25th 2024

Car Bomb Explodes Outside Police Station in Western Mexico, Wounding 3 Officers

A resident who witnessed the aftermath of the blast in Acambaro said that among the injured was a woman and her daughter who were waiting for a bus.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 officers
Car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 officers | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

06:52 IST, October 25th 2024