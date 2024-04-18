Updated April 18th, 2024 at 19:55 IST
Cat Rescued by Police Officials Amid the Dubai Flood, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
A video has surfaced amid the Dubai floods, showing a cat who has been rescued by a disaster management team.
Viral News: After heavy rainfall, a flood-like situation has arisen in Dubai, leaving residents and authorities in trouble.
The viral video shared by @DXBMediaOffice on social media X, comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘The merciful will be merciful to the Most Merciful’.
The viral Dubai flood video shows a helpless cat floating in water, holding the handle of a parked vehicle. A member of the rescue team saves a cat, keeping her on the boat.
Watch Viral Video Here:
This heartwarming cat rescue video was shared by Dubai Media on its official X account.
Dubai received record-breaking rainfall on Tuesday, with airports, runways, and highways submerged in water. Schools and offices were forced to shut down. Thousands of commuters were stuck in traffic jams amid a water blockage.
