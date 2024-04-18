Advertisement

Viral News: After heavy rainfall, a flood-like situation has arisen in Dubai, leaving residents and authorities in trouble.

A video has surfaced amid the Dubai floods, showing a cat who has been rescued by a disaster management team.

The viral video shared by @DXBMediaOffice on social media X, comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘The merciful will be merciful to the Most Merciful’.

The viral Dubai flood video shows a helpless cat floating in water, holding the handle of a parked vehicle. A member of the rescue team saves a cat, keeping her on the boat.

Watch Viral Video Here:

الراحمون يرحمهم الرحمن.#دبي | @DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/dNJx1ygMxs — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice)

This heartwarming cat rescue video was shared by Dubai Media on its official X account.

Dubai received record-breaking rainfall on Tuesday, with airports, runways, and highways submerged in water. Schools and offices were forced to shut down. Thousands of commuters were stuck in traffic jams amid a water blockage.

screengrab of Dubai airport runway