Catholic Church Reform Process Expected to Disappoint Hopes of More Equity for Women
A yearslong process to reform the Catholic Church closes Saturday with recommendations that are expected to fall far short of hopes that women would be given more equity but that reflect the pope’s aims for a church that at least listens more to its flock.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
