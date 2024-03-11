×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Celebrating The Flat White: Coffee Icon Gets Its Day In The Google Doodle

Google marks the flat white's entry into the Oxford English Dictionary, highlighting its origins, ingredients, and cultural significance worldwide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Google Doodle Honors Flat White Coffee: A Tribute to a Coffee Icon
Google Doodle Honors Flat White Coffee: A Tribute to a Coffee Icon | Image:Google
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Today, as you open Google, you will get a fresh start, as Google Doodle has been changed to celebrate flat white coffee, marking a significant moment in the history of this favourite beverage. On March 11, 2011, the flat white officially found its place in the Oxford English Dictionary, cementing its status as a coffee icon. 

This beverage was believed to have originated in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s. The flat white quickly gained popularity for its unique composition. The flat white became popular with its unique composition. Single or double espresso shot topped with velvety steamed milk and a delicate layer of microfoam. The flat white made its special place with its smooth texture and rich coffee flavour. 

Advertisement

To make a classic flat white, you'll need:

Ingredients:

  1. Espresso shot (typically a double shot).
  2. Whole milk or your preferred alternative (such as oat milk).
  3. Optional: sugar or sweetener to taste.

Steps:

  • For the perfect coffee recipe brew a double shot of espresso using your trick, ensuring a strong and flavourful base.
  • While the espresso is brewing, steam the milk to create a velvety texture. Pour cold milk into a steaming pitcher, ensuring it's filled no more than halfway to allow room for expansion.
  • Position the steam wand just below the surface of the milk and turn it on, allowing steam to gently froth the milk while maintaining a consistent whirlpool motion.
  • Continue steaming until the milk reaches a silky texture with microfoam bubbles, avoiding large bubbles or excessive foam.
  • Once the milk is steamed and the espresso shot is ready, pour the steamed milk over the espresso in a cup to create a smooth, integrated mixture with a thin layer of microfoam on top.
  • If desired, sprinkle a dash of cocoa powder or cinnamon on top for an extra touch of flavour.

Traditionally served in ceramic cups, the flat white has evolved alongside changing coffee preferences. Today, it's not uncommon to find variations made with plant-based milk, reflecting the evolving tastes of coffee enthusiasts worldwide. Oat milk, in particular, has emerged as a popular alternative among fans of the flat white.

Advertisement

Across cafes in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, baristas showcase their artistry by crafting intricate designs atop each flat white, adding to its allure as a morning or afternoon indulgence. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

18 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

19 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

19 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

19 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Naye Bharat Ki Tasveer': Stunning Video of Dwarka Expressway Goes Viral

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin consolidates above $68,000, ETH eyes to break $4,000

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway Shortly

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'He is Wrong,' says Netanyahu in Response to Biden's Criticism

    World8 minutes ago

  5. Won't Leave Chhindwara In Any Condition, Says Kamal Nath | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo