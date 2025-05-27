Chaos In Liverpool: Car Hits Several Pedestrians During FC's Trophy Parade Celebrations

Liverpool: A car shockingly hit several pedestrians during Liverpool City's English Premier League title celebrations in the city centre on Monday evening, leaving the entire scene in chaos. The collision occurred on Water Street, not far from where crowds had gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC's league title victory. According to eyewitnesses, several people were injured in the incident.

Merseyside Police confirmed that they were contacted just after 6 pm following reports of a car colliding with pedestrians. Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, rushed to the scene to provide assistance. A police spokesperson said, "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted just after 6 pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street."

Police Arrest Man

The police spokesperson further stated that the car stopped at the scene, and a male has been detained. "A male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them." The arrest suggests that the authorities are taking the incident seriously and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.