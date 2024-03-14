×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Chappar Phaad Ke: Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside

Pizza delivery guy Marius Preda wins £500,000 lottery, plans home, holiday. Still loves job. Big BOTB win changes life.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside
Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside | Image:www.botb.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Winning a lottery is one of the rarest things in the world, and what if the lottery amount is 200 times more than your whole year? And this rarest thing happened with a 28-year-old pizza delivery driver, Marius Preda, of Tanworth, Staffordshire, United Kingdom. The guy won a whopping amount of 500,000 rupees, which is approximately Rs 5,30,05,650. He won this prize in the Best of the Best (BOTB) prize draw. 

According to him, this lottery prize is 200 times more than his annual income. And it can uplift the financial landscape of Marius Preda. 

Preda has worked for years at the famous Papa John’s. Preda used to earn 12 pounds, or approximately Rs. 1272, per hour. But now that he has won a huge amount, he can give a better life to his wife and kids, which he dreamed of. 

Marius Preda, a pizza delivery driver from Tamworth, UK, was overjoyed when he won £500,000 in a BOTB prize draw. He plans to use the money to buy a new home and go on a holiday, possibly to his native Romania. 

Despite his big win, Marius still loves his delivery job and showed up for work the day after winning. The prize is the largest ever offered by BOTB and has opened up many possibilities for Marius and his family. They're excited about what the future holds with their newfound wealth.

 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Viral

