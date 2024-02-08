Advertisement

Global users are currently encountering another outage with ChatGPT, occurring shortly after a significant disruption just months ago. Reports indicate that users are experiencing difficulties accessing the ChatGPT website and app, or encountering slower response times than usual.

OpenAI has formally acknowledged the problem, labeling it as a "Partial Outage" on their OpenAI Status website.

The status website also notes, "Investigating - We are presently looking into degraded service in ChatGPT, where pages are loading slower than normal, potentially impacting all users." The website also mentions the total outage time of 2 hours and 40 min.

The issue has garnered widespread reports from users on the platform X (formerly known as twitter). Users have begun posting about their inability to access ChatGPT services. For instance, a user named Not Fast - Just Furious wrote, "Is #ChatGPT down. Can anyone confirm? #OpenAI #ChatGPTdown." Another user asked, "Is ChatGPT down? Can someone confirm?"

In addition to user reports, Downdetector, the internet monitoring site has also documented the ongoing outage. According to the website, the problem commenced at 7:30 am today and persists.

In addition to OpenAI's official website, where they acknowledge and are investigating the slower loading time for the ChatGPT website, numerous users have reported encountering an "Internal Server Error" message when trying to access the ChatGPT app.

