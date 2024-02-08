English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

ChatGPT is Down in India, Globally- Open AI's ChatBot Faces Internet Server Error

Global users are currently encountering another outage with ChatGPT.

Manasvi Asthana
ChatGPT
ChatGPT down globally | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Global users are currently encountering another outage with ChatGPT, occurring shortly after a significant disruption just months ago. Reports indicate that users are experiencing difficulties accessing the ChatGPT website and app, or encountering slower response times than usual.

OpenAI has formally acknowledged the problem, labeling it as a "Partial Outage" on their OpenAI Status website.

Advertisement

The status website also notes, "Investigating - We are presently looking into degraded service in ChatGPT, where pages are loading slower than normal, potentially impacting all users." The website also mentions the total outage time of 2 hours and 40 min.

The issue has garnered widespread reports from users on the platform X (formerly known as twitter). Users have begun posting about their inability to access ChatGPT services. For instance, a user named Not Fast - Just Furious wrote, "Is #ChatGPT down. Can anyone confirm? #OpenAI #ChatGPTdown." Another user asked, "Is ChatGPT down? Can someone confirm?"

Advertisement

In addition to user reports, Downdetector, the internet monitoring site has also documented the ongoing outage. According to the website, the problem commenced at 7:30 am today and persists.

In addition to OpenAI's official website, where they acknowledge and are investigating the slower loading time for the ChatGPT website, numerous users have reported encountering an "Internal Server Error" message when trying to access the ChatGPT app.
 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries5 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement