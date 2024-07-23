sb.scorecardresearch
Published 02:45 IST, July 23rd 2024

Cheatle Tells Lawmakers She Hasn’t Visited Pennsylvania Site of Trump Shooting Since Attack

Cheatle said she had not visited the site of the assassination attempt of former President of the US Donald Trump as yet.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle
02:09 IST, July 23rd 2024