Published 02:45 IST, July 23rd 2024
Cheatle Tells Lawmakers She Hasn’t Visited Pennsylvania Site of Trump Shooting Since Attack
Cheatle said she had not visited the site of the assassination attempt of former President of the US Donald Trump as yet.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's first statement after assassination bid on Donald Trump | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
02:09 IST, July 23rd 2024