China: 13 Missing After Ground Collapses at Shenzhen's Railway Station
Beijing: Thirteen workers were reported missing after a sudden ground collapse at a railway construction site in China’s Shenzhen City, officials said on Thursday.
The ground collapse occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday at a construction site of a section of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in the city's Bao'an District, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local officials.
An all-out rescue operation has been launched.
Nearby residents have been evacuated and temporary traffic control has been carried out around the site. An investigation into the accident is underway, Xinhua reported.
