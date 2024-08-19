sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • China Accuses Philippines of Deliberately Crashing Ships into Chinese vessel in Disputed Territory

Published 09:58 IST, August 19th 2024

China Accuses Philippines of Deliberately Crashing Ships into Chinese vessel in Disputed Territory

China's coast guard accused the Philippines of deliberately crashing one of its ships into a Chinese vessel early Monday near Sabina Shoal

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
South China Sea
China's coast guard accused the Philippines of deliberately crashing one of its ships into a Chinese vessel early Monday near Sabina Shoal | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:58 IST, August 19th 2024