Published 09:58 IST, August 19th 2024
China Accuses Philippines of Deliberately Crashing Ships into Chinese vessel in Disputed Territory
China's coast guard accused the Philippines of deliberately crashing one of its ships into a Chinese vessel early Monday near Sabina Shoal
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
China's coast guard accused the Philippines of deliberately crashing one of its ships into a Chinese vessel early Monday near Sabina Shoal | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:58 IST, August 19th 2024