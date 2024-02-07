Advertisement

China has rebuked the United States for allegedly "abusing international law" and perpetuating a pattern of "dangerous provocations" in East Asia after a US Navy destroyer, the USS John Finn, made the first transit of the Taiwan Strait in 2024. According to a report from CNN news, the movement occurred on Wednesday, marking the initial passage of a US warship through the strategic waterway since Taiwan's recent elections.

The transit took place amidst heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, with the latter's Democratic Progressive Party securing a historic third consecutive presidential victory in the polls. Despite warnings from Beijing about the potential for increased conflict with Taiwan's reelection, voters on the island showed resilience.

Here is what you need to know

China's Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never governed the island. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not ruled out the use of military force to achieve what he calls the "reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland. The United States, bound by the Taiwan Relations Act, is obligated to provide military support to Taiwan, a move China sees as interference in its internal affairs.

Responding to China's criticism, US Navy 7th Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Meagan Greene stated that the USS John Finn's transit through the Taiwan Strait was conducted "in accordance with international law." She emphasized the ship's movement through a corridor beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state, showcasing the United States' commitment to upholding the principle of freedom of navigation.

While this transit was the first by a US warship in 2024, US military vessels and aircraft regularly navigate the Taiwan Strait. The situation adds to the ongoing complexities in the region, underscoring the delicate balance of power and interests among the involved nations.