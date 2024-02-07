Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

China Accuses US of Escalating Tensions as Navy Ship Navigates Taiwan Strait

China's Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never governed the island.

Sagar Kar
US Navy coalition
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China has rebuked the United States for allegedly "abusing international law" and perpetuating a pattern of "dangerous provocations" in East Asia after a US Navy destroyer, the USS John Finn, made the first transit of the Taiwan Strait in 2024. According to a report from CNN news, the movement occurred on Wednesday, marking the initial passage of a US warship through the strategic waterway since Taiwan's recent elections.

The transit took place amidst heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, with the latter's Democratic Progressive Party securing a historic third consecutive presidential victory in the polls. Despite warnings from Beijing about the potential for increased conflict with Taiwan's reelection, voters on the island showed resilience.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

China's Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never governed the island. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not ruled out the use of military force to achieve what he calls the "reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland. The United States, bound by the Taiwan Relations Act, is obligated to provide military support to Taiwan, a move China sees as interference in its internal affairs.

Advertisement

Responding to China's criticism, US Navy 7th Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Meagan Greene stated that the USS John Finn's transit through the Taiwan Strait was conducted "in accordance with international law." She emphasized the ship's movement through a corridor beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state, showcasing the United States' commitment to upholding the principle of freedom of navigation.

While this transit was the first by a US warship in 2024, US military vessels and aircraft regularly navigate the Taiwan Strait. The situation adds to the ongoing complexities in the region, underscoring the delicate balance of power and interests among the involved nations.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India Newsa few seconds ago

  2. Alaya's Sequin Dress Makes For A Perfect Party Fit

    Web Stories3 minutes ago

  3. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News4 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Telangana Govt to Set Up Help Desk For Youth Living in US

    India News5 minutes ago

  5. Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Turbo Velocity edition

    Business News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement