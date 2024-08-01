sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:29 IST, August 1st 2024

China Conveys “Heartfelt Appreciation” to Indian Navy for Rescuing Injured Chinese mariner

The critically injured 51-year-old Chinese mariner, who reportedly suffered heavy blood loss, was airlifted by an Indian naval helicopter amid choppy waters and strong winds from a bulk carrier.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
China conveys "heartfelt appreciation" to Indian Navy for rescuing injured Chinese mariner
