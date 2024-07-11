Published 21:21 IST, July 11th 2024

China Criticizes NATO for Calling It a 'Decisive Enabler' of Ukraine War, Says Don't Bring 'chaos'

China on Thursday hit out at NATO for terming it as a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war against Ukraine, lodging a diplomatic protest to the Western alliance for the "provocative" remarks and asking it not to bring the same "chaos" to Asia.