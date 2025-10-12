Updated 12 October 2025 at 09:16 IST
China Hits Out At US Over Additional 100% Tariff
An unnamed Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said in a statement published online, "The relevant US statement is a typical example of double standards". China accused the United States after President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariff on the world's second-largest economy.
Trump said on Friday that he would impose the extra levies, due to take effect on November 1, in response to what he called "extraordinarily aggressive" new Chinese export curbs on rare-earth minerals.
He also threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for later this month.
On Sunday, Beijing accused the US of ratcheting up economic measures against China since September.
"These actions... have severely harmed China's interests and seriously undermined the atmosphere of the economic and trade talks between the two sides," the commerce ministry said.
"Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China."
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 12 October 2025 at 09:11 IST