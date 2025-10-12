China Hits Out At US Over Additional 100% Tariff

China accused the United States of "double standards" on Sunday, after President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariff on the world's second-largest economy.

"The relevant US statement is a typical example of 'double standards', " an unnamed Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said in a statement published online.

Trump said on Friday that he would impose the extra levies, due to take effect on November 1, in response to what he called "extraordinarily aggressive" new Chinese export curbs on rare-earth minerals.

He also threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for later this month.

On Sunday, Beijing accused the US of ratcheting up economic measures against China since September.

"These actions... have severely harmed China's interests and seriously undermined the atmosphere of the economic and trade talks between the two sides," the commerce ministry said.