Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

China, Not India, Interfered in 2021 Polls Won by Trudeau: Canada Inquiry

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Canadian intelligence agency disclosed that China had indeed interfered in the country's last two elections, as per testimonies provided. | Image:PTI
Ottawa: Days after Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) claimed that India and Pakistan attempted to meddle in the Canadian elections that took place in 2019 and 2021, an official investigation has revealed that India didn't try to interfere in Canadian politics. The investigation revealed that a panel comprising senior Canadian officials tasked with monitoring the 2021 elections in the country was not aware of any efforts by India to influence the national polls.

"I do not believe during the 2021 election that we saw evidence of the Government of India using those tools in the campaign," a poll official told the probe panel.

The Canadian intelligence agency disclosed that China had indeed interfered in the country's last two elections, as per testimonies provided.

India had previously denied the allegations and reaffirmed its dedication to non-interference in the democratic processes of other nations.

"We have seen media reports about the Canadian commission enquiring into ...We strongly reject all such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in February.

"It is not the government of India's policy to interfere in the democratic processes of other countries. In fact, quite on the reverse, it is Canada which has been interfering in our internal affairs," he added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party emerged victorious in both the 2019 and 2021 elections. In response to mounting pressure from discontented opposition lawmakers following media speculation regarding China's alleged involvement, Trudeau established a commission to investigate foreign interference. Trudeau is slated to provide testimony before the probe panel today.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

