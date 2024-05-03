Advertisement

In the aftermath of the horrifying air disaster of China Eastern flight MU5735, on Saturday, US-based aerospace giant Boeing stated a technical team is supporting the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in the probe of the tragic incident.

This comes after Chinese authorities declared that all passengers on board have lost their lives in the lethal mishap. Reports suggest that due to failure in engineering and exhaustive loss of control, the aircraft headed for a nosedive before it slammed into the hilly terrain of the Guangxi region.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customers and are ready to support them," the US-based company extended its condolences.

Boeing sends tech team from US to probe China flight crash

Taking to Twitter, Boeing shared, "Boeing is in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Boeing will continue to support our airline customers during this difficult time. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB and the Civil Aviation Administration of China who will lead the investigation."

Following the CAAC's announcement a short time ago, we extend our deepest condolences for the loss of those on board China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew, their families and all those affected by this accident. — The Boeing Company (@Boeing)

China Eastern plane crash

On Monday, March 21, China Eastern flight MU5735, carrying 132 people, crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. After the mishap and owing to no evidence, all passengers and nine crew members of the flight have been declared dead and both black/orange boxes of the doomed flight have been recovered.

Also, in a press conference on March 22, authorities mentioned they received no response to incessant calls and that the plane even disappeared from radar at 2:23 p.m. local time, three minutes since the nosedive started at a baffling 29,000 feet.

It is pertinent to mention that the aircraft entity clarified that the pilot and members on board were fit and under no undue influence of intoxication before boarding. While a report indicated that the aeroplane plunged at the speed of sound, several experts are puzzled over China Eastern flight 5735's nosedive from 29,000 feet.

In the aftermath of the crash, the mountain around the site caught massive fire due to the dense forest surrounding it.