  • China's Premier Talks Trade in Vietnam Despite Differences Over South China Sea

Published 16:52 IST, October 13th 2024

China's Premier Talks Trade in Vietnam Despite Differences Over South China Sea

Premier Li Qiang, on an official visit to Vietnam, pledged that China would further open its market to high-quality fruits, seafood and other Vietnamese products, a state media report said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh | Image: AP
