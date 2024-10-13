Published 16:52 IST, October 13th 2024
China's Premier Talks Trade in Vietnam Despite Differences Over South China Sea
Premier Li Qiang, on an official visit to Vietnam, pledged that China would further open its market to high-quality fruits, seafood and other Vietnamese products, a state media report said.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:52 IST, October 13th 2024