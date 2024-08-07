sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • China Says Closely Monitoring the Situation in Violence-Hit Bangladesh Amid Unrest

Published 08:17 IST, August 7th 2024

China Says Closely Monitoring the Situation in Violence-Hit Bangladesh Amid Unrest

China on Tuesday reacted guardedly to the unfolding crisis in Bangladesh leading to Sheikh Hasina's ouster, saying it is "closely" following the situation

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Violence
China on Tuesday reacted guardedly to the unfolding crisis in Bangladesh leading to Sheikh Hasina's ouster, saying it is "closely" following the situation | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:17 IST, August 7th 2024