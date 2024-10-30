Published 17:23 IST, October 30th 2024
China Slams EU's Tariff Ruling On Chinese EVs As Trade Protectionism
The European Commission's decision to impose extra tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs) is typical trade protectionism, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. | Image: AP
