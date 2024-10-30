sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Diwali | Digital Arrest | Iran vs Israel | India-Canada Row | India-China Border Truce |

Published 17:23 IST, October 30th 2024

China Slams EU's Tariff Ruling On Chinese EVs As Trade Protectionism

The European Commission's decision to impose extra tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs) is typical trade protectionism, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. | Image: AP
Advertisement

17:23 IST, October 30th 2024