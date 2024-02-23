Advertisement

Beijing: Several people have been injured in a tragic road accident at an icy stretch of an expressway in Suzhou where over 100 cars collided into each other due to extreme weather conditions.

The state media who accessed the CCTV footage stated that several cars clumped together haphazardly on the highway. Glass and debris could be seen scattered everywhere.

In the past few days, several parts in China have been hit by severe cold waves, icy rain and blizzards that has been affecting millions of people at a time, especially at a time when people are rushing to home for the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.

Amidst such scenarios, the government has raised emergency response for 'freezing temperatures' and has also started several response plans for transportation flow, supplies and others necessities in other cities including Beijing, Hebei, Anhui, Xinhua and Hubei.