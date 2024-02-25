English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 11:48 IST

China to host virtual meeting on Afghanistan

China says it will host a virtual meeting of Central and South Asian state leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Associated Press Television News
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China says it will host a virtual meeting of Central and South Asian state leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is scheduled for Thursday. Afghanistan is an observer member of the grouping, but it wasn't clear if any representatives from the Taliban leadership would be attending.

China hasn't said whether it will recognise the new Afghan authorities who have excluded outside parties and women, although it has courted its leadership and kept its Kabul Embassy open. The government and state media have accused the United States of destabilizing Afghanistan through what it calls a hasty and chaotic withdrawal of its troops, even as the Taliban swiftly overcame Afghan government forces over recent weeks.

China has used the Shanghai Cooperation to boost its standing in Central Asia through political dialogue and joint military exercises, aimed largely at diminishing U.S. influence in the region. Beijing has also called on the Taliban to hold to its pledge to restrain militants seeking independence for the traditionally Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the group to keep border crossings open, while offering USD 31 million in humanitarian assistance, along with 3 million doses of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 11:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  3. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo