Tourists stranded as a result of avalanches hitting highways are airlifted to safety by helicopter in Burqin County, Xinjiang province, China | Image: AP

Advertisement

Approximately 1,000 tourists find themselves stranded in a secluded holiday village in China's northwestern Xinjiang region due to avalanches, as reported by local news outlet on Tuesday, Jan 16. The adverse conditions, including meters-high snow and unpredictable weather are hindering evacuation efforts.

Hemu village, a picturesque destination located near the borders of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Mongolia, is the site where the tourists are currently trapped. Unfortunately, road access to this village has been severed by avalanches for several days, exacerbating the challenges of reaching and evacuating the stranded individuals.

Advertisement

Hemu village is situated in Xinjiang's Altay Prefecture, where some areas have experienced continuous snowfall for the past 10 days, contributing to the severity of the situation.