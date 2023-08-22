11 Dead, Multiple Feared Trapped As Massive Explosion Rips Through China's Coal Mine

A massive coal mine explosion in China’s Shaanxi province killed 11 and left multiple injured on Monday. According to the Chinese news outlet Global Times, the incident took place at 10 pm on Monday.

The rescue operation is currently underway and the public security authorities have also reached the site. On Tuesday, over 70 people were rescued by 2 pm, while many are still feared trapped.

According to China Daily, the coal mine where the explosion took place, was founded in 2009 and started its operation in 2020. The mine has an annual production capacity of 300,000 metric tons. The authorities believe that there were at least 80 people at the coal mine when the incident took place.

Rescue operation currently underway

Local emergency management, fire rescue, mining rescue and public security authorities have rushed to the site and the rescue operation is currently underway. The accident is the latest hit to China’s deadly mining industry.

In December 2021, 10 miners were killed in a blast at a gold mine in Shandong province. In December 2020, 23 miners died after a carbon monoxide leaked in a coal mine in China. In 2019, 21 miners were killed when the roof of a coal mine collapsed in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province.