4 Tibetan Women Arrested In China For Participating In Anti-lockdown Protests: Reports

Chinese law enforcement has arrested four Tibetan women for taking part in anti-lockdown protests. The arrests took place on December 5 for "allegedly participating in a peaceful demonstration against (China's) Zero-Covid policy," The Tibet Post reported. The young women were working at a hotel in the Jinnui district in Chengdu city, according to Phayul News.

The women have been identified as Zamkar, Dechen, Kalsang and Dolma. They were arrested for raising their voices against hotel shutdowns due to China's stringent lockdown measures.

Anti-lockdown protests have erupted in multiple cities across China emerging as one of the biggest challenges for the Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in years. The protests have followed intense police crackdowns.

5 died by suicide over draconian measures: Reports

Chinese authorities have arrested numerous university students in multiple cities over the protests. The draconian measures imposed under Beijing's Zero-Covid policy have not only taken a toll on people's physical health but also on their psyche.

Five Tibetans died by suicide between September 23 and 25 due to the stringent lockdown measures, ANI reported.

In a bid to quell protests and thwart global criticism, the Xi Jinping administration recently relaxed curbs across the country. Meanwhile, reports emerged on Wednesday that pharmacies in capital Beijing are running dry as people are stockpiling medicines to fight COVID-19.

Impossible to track new cases, says China

The recent relaxing of stringent measures has made it nearly impossible to track COVID-19 cases, China said Wednesday. China's National Health Commission said, "Many asymptomatic people are no longer participating in nucleic acid testing, so it is impossible to accurately grasp the actual number of asymptomatic infected people."

Meanwhile, the country where the novel coronavirus was first identified has seen a sudden spike in cases. Lines have formed outside some fever clinics in Beijing, Associated Press reported.

However, there is little evidence of a surge in hospitalisations.

China reported 2,249 "confirmed" infections on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 369,918. The country has officially recorded 5,235 deaths so far.

China's loosening of COVID restrictions came after protests that grew into calls for Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down. Despite the current relaxation in curbs, experts say China may again reverse course and bring back curbs if a large scale outbreak ensues, AP reported.