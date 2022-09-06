As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China, the country has increased its attempts to contain the outbreaks prior to a significant political meeting by putting nearly 65 million individuals under a semi-lockdown. According to a report by The Guardian, on October 16, the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist party will commence. Notably, it is largely anticipated that Chinese President Xi Jinping will be re-elected for a third term as the party leader.

Further, roughly 33 Chinese cities which include eight important provincial and municipal centres, have reportedly been placed under China's lowest "static management" category of lockdown, affecting the lives of approximately 65 million citizens, as per a report on the business site Caixin.

The restrictions which are imposed involve the closure of schools, offices, entertainment places, non-essential stores, as well as services. Office workers and government employees are instructed to work from home, and students to complete their courses online.

China imposes fresh lockdown

It is worth mentioning that the southern cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xining by the Tibetan Plateau, and the northern cities of Shijiazhuang and Harbin have all been placed under a semi-lockdown. Besides this, the western metropolis of Chengdu, the western city of Guiyang, Lhasa in Tibet, and Ürümqi in Xinjiang all have entered the state of semi-lockdown.

Although specialty and dental clinics have to be closed, hospitals will stay operational. Antibiotics, antiviral medications, and cough and fever medications are prohibited from being sold in pharmacies.

Despite China having a relatively small number of cases, the government has repeatedly vowed to implement a zero-COVID policy, whereas the majority of the rest of the globe has chosen a coexistence or mitigation strategy.

Power shortages affect China's manufacturing sector

In the meantime, power shortages brought on by unprecedented heatwaves have made matters worse as the coronavirus continues to affect China's manufacturing sector. A media report claimed that manufacturing activity has still been shrinking and the outlook was still bleak.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), as reported by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), climbed to 49.4 in August from 49 in July. However, it stayed below the 50-point mark, which separates monthly growth from contraction, for the second consecutive month.

As per media reports, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction industry, dropped to 52.6 from 53.8 in July, according to Malaysian media outlet The Star. China's manufacturing PMI has been in the contraction region for five of the last six months, peaking at 50.2 in June. The official non-manufacturing PMI's construction subindex dropped from 59.2 in July to 56.5 in August, while the service subindex fell from 52.8 to 51.9. Additionally, earlier this month, Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs, and Natixis reduced their growth forecasts for China this year.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)