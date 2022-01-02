9 Killed In China Including One Fireman In Underground Fire In Dalian; 5 Injured

As many as nine people were reported dead after a massive fire broke out in an underground area below a market in northeast China's Dalian City on Friday. According to a report published in Xinhua, the tragic incident occurred at around 11 am. The fire that emerged in the underground market lasted for more than two hours until the firemen dozed off the blaze. Among the nine victims, one fireman was also reported dead while battling fire.

Security officials, along with the ambulance, rushed to the scene and evacuated others. Five people who sustained injuries were immediately taken to the hospital and are undergoing treatment, while four people are still in the hospital for observation. The local authorities have taken cognizance of the issue and have started investigating the cause of the fire, while rescue efforts are underway.

Other fire incidents in China

A few weeks ago, more than 300 people were trapped atop the rooftop of a building in Hong Kong after a massive fire broke out. Those trapped on the rooftop included shoppers and restaurant patrons, among others. The fire started at the World Trade Centre situated in the city's Causeway Bay. In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in northeast China’s Jilin Province that killed 14 people and left 26 others injured. The incident took place at a logistic warehouse in the Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone in Changchun.

Image: ANI