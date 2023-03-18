A New Theory Says 'raccoon Dogs Spread Covid-19 In China Market'

A new theory has emerged in the origin of Covid-19 in which genetic data gathered from a live food market in Wuhan has linked with raccoon dogs, reported The Guardian. This has solidified the data which says infected animals sold at the site starting the coronavirus pandemic. To study, swabs have been collected from stalls at the Huanan seafood market in the two months after it was shut on January 1, 2020. These swabs contained both Covid and human DNA. Last year, Chinese researchers have released their data in which they said that the samples contained no animal DNA.

Earlier, it was believed that the Covid-19 pandemic virus has most likely emerged from a laboratory leak and was not part of a weapons programme, as per the updated and classified 2021 US energy department study, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). However, a new study has surfaced in which the scientific database GISAID found that some of the Covid-positive samples were rich in DNA from raccoon dogs. Further, traces of other mammals, including civets. have also been found

Discovery of the origin of China's Covid -19

This new theory does not prove that raccoon dogs or other animals have been infected with covid which led to the pandemic, as per media reports. However, scientists who are presenting the work to an expert group at the World Health Organization (WHO) believe it make that more likely, on Tuesday. According to Professor Kristian Andresen, “The data does point even further to a market origin," reported the guardian. Andersen, an evolutionary biologist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, has shared this new angle with the Science magazine.

These uploaded genes have been spotted by Florence Débarre, an evolutionary biologist at the French National Centre for Scientific Research, who further, shared the details of the theory with Andersen and Prof Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona. Notably, both of them have written research papers that proves that the origin of the pandemic was a market. Till now, there have been several theories that have emerged but none of them has been able to provide concrete evidence and they may never be found, as per the Guardian news report.

