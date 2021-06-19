After Pro-Beijing Cops Raid Hong Kong Apple Daily Newsroom, Arrested Top Execs Denied Bail

A Hong Kong court on June 19 denied bail of two executives of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, who were charged under the national security law. Ryan Law, the chief editor, and Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, were among five Apple Daily executives arrested on Thursday when 500 police also raided the outlet's newsroom. They have been charged with collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security in a case widely seen as an attack on press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Police said the arrests were based on more than 30 articles that had appeared in the Apple Daily since the security law took effect. According to AP, on Saturday, Chief Magistrate Victor So said that there was not sufficient grounds to believe they would not violate the security law again and ordered them held at the Lai Chi Kok detention centre. He set the next hearing for August 13.

The latest clampdown by pro-Beijing authorities in Hong Kong has caused a stir across the globe as Apple Daily is one of the significant news outlets that emerged as a major pro-democracy paper with rigorously calling out China’s heavy-handed responses and a clampdown on Hong Kong’s autonomy. While the paper has been around in the former British colony for 26 years, Thursday’s crackdown resulted in the arrest of five along with 44 news material hard disks seized. The police force’s national security department reportedly said that the five were detained on the suspicion of collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to threaten the national security through the articles which police said called for additional sanctions to be imposed on Hong Kong and mainland China.

Press freedom ‘hanging by thread’

With the front page reading “We must press on,” Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, on the other hand, responded to over 500 police officers raiding its newsroom and arresting five executives including chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung. As a protest, and showcasing resilience, the reporters of the Hong Kong daily spent the entire Thursday night (local time) in the newsrooms to work on a ‘defiant’ edition with the main story reading, “National security police searched Apple, arrested five people, seized 44 news material hard disks”.

In a separate message to readers on its app, Apple Daily also said that Hong Kong’s press freedom was “hanging by a thread”. The pro-democracy newspaper said that it is “suffering a targetted crackdown by the regime”. “All members of Apple Daily will stand tall and firm,” the firm added.

Meanwhile, China has garnered a lot of flak from the international community since it passed the controversial National Security Law on June 30, 2020. So far, several social activists, mostly pro-democracy advocates, accused of endangering China's national security have been charged under the law. The United States and several other western nations, including Britain, the former coloniser of Hong Kong, have strongly condemned the implementation of the law, which sparked widespread protests in the city.

(With inputs from AP)