After S Korea & Japan, China Likely To Halt Visas For More Nations Over COVID Travel Curbs

After the Chinese embassies in South Korea and Japan suspended issuing new visas in apparent retaliation imposed against Chinese travelers owing to COVID-19 concerns, analysts said the Chinese government is likely to ban visas for travellers from other nations as well. The experts, however, further said that Beijing will not impose severe curbs other than cancelling their visas.

Zero-COVID policy in China was abandoned by its government in early December, and borders were reopened for international travel on Sunday (January 8, 2023) - a move widely welcomed by the foreign business community. However, several countries have announced restrictions on Chinese travellers in view of the massive COVID outbreak that the country is facing.

Why would China retaliate against more countries over Covid-19 travel curbs?

It is important to note that countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and India have mandated COVID-19 tests for passengers from China. Also, Germany has asked its people not to travel to China on non-essential trips, whereas South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas to Chinese travellers until January 31.

The remarks of analysts came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned that Beijing would take more "reciprocal measures" against unscientific restrictions. "It is regrettable that a small number of countries still insist on adopting discriminatory entry restrictions against China in disregard of scientific facts and the actual situation of the pandemic in their own countries," Wang said.

"China firmly opposes this and will take reciprocal measures," he added. Notably, China has repeatedly said that the travel restrictions have no scientific basis and hit back at criticism that they have not been transparent, saying China has openly shared COVID-19 data with the WHO.

China wants to show its capability: Analyst

Alfred Wu, who is an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said that he expects that the Chinese government will impose more measures against other countries. "In China, it’s very typical, actually, to do this kind of thing. You have some requirements for my people travelling there? "I will impose something on you"—"it’s kind of a face issue," he said, reported South China Morning Post.

He further said the Chinese government wants to show that they are "very tough" and also show this to the domestic audience.

Meanwhile, Shi Yinhong, who is an international relations professor at Renmin University in Beijing, said that the Xi Jinping-lled government possibly targeted South Korea first due to its parliamentary delegation's provocative visit to Taiwan. "The Koreans are the neighbours." South Korea’s economy relies heavily on China. "So it seems that the Koreans are easier to target," Shi said.

He further stated that China takes action against the United States only when it "does an extremely bad thing," but South Korea is an easy target for Beijing. "Even if it retaliates against some other Western countries, the intensity, generally speaking, is likely to be weaker than that against South Korea," he added.

Image: AP