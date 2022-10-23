After Securing 3rd Term In Power, Xi Jinping Avers 'world Needs China For The Development'

After getting re-elected for 3rd term as General Secretary of Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that the "world needs China for development". Jinping made the remarks while speaking to the press along with other newly-elected members of the standing committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for the development," China Daily quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

In his statement on October 23, Xi Jinping announced that China will "open its door wider" and "steadfast in deepening reform," as per the China Daily report. He stated that China will be making efforts for promoting quality development and developing more opportunities for the world. Stating that China has been able to create "two miracles of fast growing economic growth and long-term social stability", he stressed China has "great resilience and potential", adding that Beijing will not bring changes to its fundamentals. According to Xi Jinping, China will continue to remain on "positive trajectory" over the long period of time. He pledged that China will continue to work with other nations on "humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom" to protect the global peace and promote development of the world.

"We will be steadfast in deepening reform and opening-up across the board," Xi said.

Xi Jinping becomes General Secy of CCP for third time

On October 23, Chinese President Xi Jinping became General Secretary of the Communist Party for a third five-year term by the standing committee. His re-election for the third tenure ends the rule followed by his predecessors in the CCP of retiring after a 10-year term. The Political Bureau elected a seven-member Standing Committee which further elected Xi Jinping as General Secretary for the third term. After becoming General Secretary of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, Xi Jinping presented the party's new central leadership. The six newly elected members of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party include Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

Inputs from PTI

Image: AP