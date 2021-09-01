After Zhang Zhehan, Works Of Chinese Actress Zhao Wei Removed From Platforms: Report

In the latest development, Chinese actress Zhao Wei's name has been removed from many of the works she acted in. Many of her TV series, talk shows, films have also been taken down from platforms, reported Global Times. Her removal from video platforms comes weeks after the works of actor Zhang Zhehan was also taken down from several platforms. Reportedly, the name of the actress has also been removed from credits of movies and TV programs. The authorities, however, have not given any explanation for taking down her works from several platforms.

Zhao Wei name removed from her works

The Chinese video platforms like Tencent Video and iQiyi showed no results for the actress, reported Global Times. As per the report, all her shows and films that she starred in have been removed from several platforms. Other platforms have reportedly removed the description of her involvement in the show or film.

According to the report, Zhao was criticised in 2001 when she wore a dress that resembled the Japanese military flag. In 2017, she and her husband Huang Youlong were banned from China’s securities markets for five years for market violations. Netizens on Weibo were reportedly discussing the reason for the removal of her works. Besides being an actress, Zhao is a businesswoman, film director, producer and pop singer.

Zhao's removal from video platforms comes weeks after the works of actor Zhang Zhehan, were also taken down for visiting Japan's Yasukuni Shrine. Furthermore, a Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has been slapped with a fine of $46 million by the Chinese authorities for tax evasion. Reportedly, the Chinese authorities have now started targeting popular online games and celebrity culture, according to AP.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government on Tuesday slashed children's mobile gaming time to three hours per week. As per the new rules, minors in China will be permitted to play online video games for one hour a day from 8 pm to 9 pm on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays. The rules will be strictly implemented from September 1. Tencent Holdings announced that it will abide by the newly set rules and limit gaming for minors to an hour a day and two hours during holidays.

(With inputs from AP)

(IMAGE: AP)