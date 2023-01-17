Ahead Of Blinken's Visit, China Hopes US Will Stick To 'dialogue And Not Confrontation'

Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in his regular press briefing on Tuesday talked about the upcoming February visit of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China. When asked about details regarding his visit, Wang said that China welcomed Blinken's visit to China and that both the countries were in communication on the specifics of the visit. He also reiterated Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal of growing relations with the US "in accordance with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation".

Wang said that Beijing hoped that the US "will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition" and will also work with China in the same direction. He also said that he wanted the meeting to "fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-US relations back to the track of sound and steady growth".

Blinken's visit come amid rising tensions between China and US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China next month as tensions rise between the two power blocs, most of which is to do with Taiwan. According to Politico, Blinken will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during his visit. A Washington-based diplomat told the American news outlet that the visit would occur between February 5-6.

The US House of Representatives has also recently passed a resolution to form a committee that will focus on its competitor China. However, as per the reports, Blinken’s visit to China will come as a follow-up to US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The tense encounter between the two world leaders took place in Indonesia in November during the G20 summit in Bali.

In the November meeting, the US President vowed to maintain “open lines of communication” with Beijing. Amid the strained ties, the US has expressed its concerns over China’s growing assertiveness over Taiwan and rising military presence in the Indo-pacific region. According to Politico, Blinken’s visit to Beijing will be a test of whether the meeting between Biden-Xi has paved the way for a more stabilized relationship or not.