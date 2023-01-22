Ahead Of China Visit, Blinken Says Beijing 'no Longer Comfortable' On Taiwan's Status Quo

China is 'no longer comfortable' with the status quo in Taiwan, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday while talking about China's intention on Taiwan. This statement was made by the US Secretary during a conversation with the Institute of Politics Founding Director David Axelrod at the University of Chicago on January 20, reported Taiwan News. In the conversation, Blinken also covered a wide range of areas including the US' "re-engagement" with other countries, COVID-19, competition with rising powers Russia and China, and climate change.

Blinken's statement on China-Taiwan relations

Blinken also highlighted that the world is concerned about Taiwan's future. While highlighting China's strategy to isolate Taiwan, Blinken said, "(China is trying to) ratchet up the pressure on Taiwan (by) military pressure, economic pressure, trying to cut off its ties to countries around the world, to international organizations."

"What we've seen over the last few years is, I think, China make a decision that it was no longer comfortable with the status quo, a status quo that had prevailed for decades that had actually been successful in terms of the relationship between our countries and managing what is a difficult situation," he remarked.

Further, he added, "According to him, the status quo has been "vital" to the US because it maintains peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

US' stand on China-Taiwan divide

US authorities have recognised the "One-China" policy in the past which sees Beijing as the legitimate government of all of China, including Taiwan. However, simultaneously maintaining its unofficial relations with Taiwan, the US government has also pledged to supply defensive weapons to the country and emphasised that any attack by China would cause "grave concern". The relationship between US and China has been strained due to the tensions caused by the latter in Taiwan. Bejing has not only condemned the support from Washington but has also responded with incursions of military jets into Taiwan's air defense zone since Joe Biden's election, reported BBC.

While talking about China's pressure on Taiwan, Blinken said that China's so-called "one country, two systems" has had "a profound effect not only for people in Hong Kong but beyond" which raises multiple concerns for Taiwan. Blinken would be visiting China on February 5 to 6 which would be the first trip to the region by a US secretary of State since October 2018, said a US official.