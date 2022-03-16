Alibaba & Tencent Might Trim Workforce By Up To 30% Amid China's Crackdown On Tech Firms

Amid the rising of COVID-19 cases again in China which leads to strict lockdowns and halting of businesses, there appears to be a lot of indications that the two large Chinese-based corporations have chosen to lay off a significant portion of their workforce. According to rumoured reports from Chinese social media site Weibo, employees at tech behemoths Alibaba and Tencent are said to be facing 30% of job cuts.

Local media reported that layoffs at the Chinese multinational technology company specialising in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology, Alibaba and the multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate Tencent emerged on Weibo trends on March 13 and 14. Tencent intends to cut off 10% to 30% of its staff, while Alibaba plans to lay off 30% of its employees, according to internal employee speculation.

Many tech corporations have laid off their employees since the COVID-19 outbreak

According to ANI, many tech corporations have laid off their employees since the COVID-19 outbreak. Even though Alibaba and Tencent are China's two largest technology businesses, Chinese media outlet Yilanshangye revealed that Alibaba's community group-buying business unit MMC is going to let off around 20% of its personnel.

Furthermore, the reported reductions coincide with Beijing's growing crackdown on technology. While iQiyi company is apparently laying off 20% to 40% of its present workers, further, Kuaishou company is reportedly planning to lay off 30% of its employees. In September 2021, Tencent began laying off employees in small company units.

Meanwhile, the present economic condition in China has been demonstrated in the following aspects, according to the posts on Weibo, like, internet tech layoffs; real estate debt problem; government wage cutbacks; and negative development of citizens' medium and long-term debts, ANI reported.

As per the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, China's economy has expanded at its slowest rate in four decades, at 2.3%. Further, various studies suggest that China's economy is slowing due to a decline in manufacturing, real estate, exporting, inflation, as well as consumer spending, and the ongoing Ukraine situation may exacerbate the problem, according to ANI.

According to reports, unemployment among new university graduates grew to 0.88 in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 0.79 in the second quarter of 2020, signifying that China is experiencing a big challenge.

(Image: Shutterstock)