Alibaba Fires Female Employee For 'spreading Lies' By Alleging Sexual Harassment At Work

China's largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, has fired a female employee who earlier alleged sexual misconduct at the company, reported a state-backed newspaper Dahe Daily. Reportedly, her termination letter states that she spread falsehood that damaged the company's reputation and caused strong social concern.

The female employee surnamed Zhou also informed that she was terminated on November 25 and did not receive any severance but just the compensation until the date of her termination. Also, a screenshot of an official memo and the interview of Zhou was published by the Chinese newspaper.

While the employee was not available for comment, Alibaba has not responded to the recent report either. Meanwhile, the suspension order has also triggered a series of responses on social media platforms, with several netizens calling out to the Chinese company and also on the police investigation.

Chinese company under fire after female employee alleges sexual assault in company

Earlier in August, the Chinese company Alibaba came under the fire when a female employee went public with her allegations accusing sexual misconduct at the company. The employee's allegations which were targeted towards the company manager and a client from Jinan Hualian Supermarket was under serious investigation by the police, however, later, the case was dropped after finding no relevant evidence against the manager.

Meanwhile, the manager along with other officials was suspended on an immediate response after the allegations. The company also said about establishing a Special Internal Task Force for investigating the issue.

The female employee through an internal post alleged that her manager and the client assaulted her in a hotel room during a business trip. She also said that the complaints made to the company's human resource department were also ignored after which she had to come out in public.

(With AP inputs, Image: AP)