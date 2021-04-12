Alibaba Gives Odd Response To China's $2.8 Billion Record Fine, Says 'we Are Happy'

In a remarkably odd response, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the e-commerce giant expressed gratitude towards the regulators for imposing the record fine of $2.8 billion. As per Bloomberg report, Alibaba’s response indicates how odd the Chinese government’s crackdown on the tech giant has been compared with the rest of the world. For instance, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg or Apple’s Tim Cook would likely not express gratitude with public posts of the United States government ever imposes any fine.

Most turn of events regarding China’s regulatory push has been reportedly peculiar. Beijing wrapped up its anti-trust probe in four months while such investigations take years in countries such as the United States or Europe. China’s crackdown sent an evident message that the country’s largest corporations and the leaders that the anti-competitive behaviour will lead to more consequences.

"Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development," the company said in an open letter. "For this, we are full of gratitude and respect."

For Alibaba, as per the report, the $2.8 billion was less severe than what many feared as it also removes the cloud of uncertainty that surrounded the company’s founder Jack Ma’s internet empire. China imposed the 18.2 billion yuan penalty based on 4% of the internet giant’s 2019 domestic revenue. Even though it is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that the United States chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. handed over in 2015, it is reportedly far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. On April 12 morning in Hong Kong, Alibaba shares spiked 5.5%.

'We're happy', says Alibaba co-founder

As per the report, Joseph Tsai, co-founder and vice-chairman, said on an investor call on Monday, “We're happy to get the matter behind us. These regulatory actions are undertaken to ensure fair competition." Apart from paying off the fine, Alibaba would have to introduce a huge number of “rectifications” that reportedly include curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to chose either Alibaba or a competing platform.

The tech giant has already agreed to many of these modifications. Reportedly, Tsai also said that the regulators will not be imposing radical changes to its e-commerce strategy. He said, “They're affirming our business model...This kind of model is good for the growth of the country's economy and helps innovation."

Image credits: AP/@Alibabagroup/Twitter