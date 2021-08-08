Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on August 8 said that it was working with police to investigate alleged sexual misconduct in the company after a female employee reported that she was sexually assaulted. According to AP, Alibaba in a statement said that the firm has a “zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct”. It also added that it has suspended relevant parties suspected of violating the company’s policies and values.

“We have suspended relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values, and we have established a special internal task force to investigate the issue and support the ongoing police investigation,” Alibaba said.

An unidentified female employee made the allegations in a lengthy internal posting quoted by the Chinese media. She has alleged that her manager sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during a business trip to the city of Jinan in the eastern Shandong province. She even reportedly detailed the alleged assault by her manager and a client from Jinan Hualian Supermarket.

As per reports, the female employee said that she was forced to drink alcohol during dinner and that she was also molested while her manager turned a blind eye. She added that complaints made to Alibaba’s human resource department were also ignored. A hashtag for the allegation was among the top-viewed items on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday.

Alibaba CEO ‘shocked, furious and ashamed’

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, on the other hand, said that he was “shocked, furious and ashamed” after learning about the case. Zhang vowed to fully investigate the case and make the findings available to all Alibaba employees. Jinan police also said that they were investigating the case that involved a female Alibaba employee. Jinan Hualian Supermarket said in a post on its WeChat account that it will co-operate with the police investigation, and that the suspect has been suspended from work while being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, sexual misconduct has garnered increasing attention in China especially since the country's own #MeToo movement was sparked by Chinese feminists in 2018. Previously, accusations have been made against several academics, a TV anchor and celebrities, although convictions are few and far between. Recently, celebrity Kris Wu was also arrested in Beijing on suspicion of rape after a Chinese influencer accused him of forcing girls to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulting them.

(With inputs from AP)



