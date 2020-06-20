Amid LAC Faceoff, A Look At Chinese Territorial Aggression In The Asian Neighbourhood

China’s territorial aggression in the region has posed a growing concern for countries across the world. In India, talks continue on the military level between the two countries over Chinese aggression in Galwan Valley on 15 June. Amid growing tension long the LAC, here are recent accounts of Chinese territorial aggression in the South China Sea and other regions.

READ: India-China LAC Face-off: Major Gaurav Arya Analyses The Galwan Clashes

China's aggressive expansion

Taiwan: On 16 June, Taiwan reported that PLA’s fighter jets were violating its airspace for the third time in a span of one week. Taiwan Air Force reported activity by China's J-10 fighter into the island's southwestern air defence identification zone.

Philippines: On 5 April, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte warned about Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. He said, “I will not plead or beg, but I am just telling you that lay off the Pag-asa because I have soldiers there.” This came after Chinese ships were found in the Philippines' territorial waters. The United States has vowed support to the island nation against China in case of an armed attack in the South China Sea.

READ: 'China's PLA Must Be Evacuated From Galwan': Sharad Pawar Asserts At PM's All-party Meet

Vietnam: On 10 June, China damaged a Vietnamese shipping boat in the South China Sea two months after the country publicly condemned Chinese aggression over a similar episode in April. Vietnam Foriegn Ministry has called for an investigation.

Malaysia: In April, US warships rushed to the South China Sea after a Chinese research ship was spotted conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia's state oil company Petronas.

Indonesia: On 5 June, Indonesia rejected Chinese claims in the South China Sea with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi saying that Chinese aggression has impacted the country's economic activities.

READ: 'China's Nature Is Betrayal': Uddhav Thackeray Joins Forces With Centre On Faceoff At LAC

China slams Hong Kong, Taiwan allies

United Kingdom: On 16 June, Beijing threatened the United Kingdom after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would open doors to Hong Kong citizens. “If China proceeds to justify their fears, then Britain could not in good conscience shrug our shoulders and walk away,” Johnson had said.

Netherlands: In April 2020, China threatened to stop medical aid to the Netherlands which was in need of medical supplies after the country changed its embassy's name in Taiwan to 'Netherlands office Taipei' in a bid to express gratitude.

READ: Mamata Banerjee Backs Modi Govt On LAC, Says, 'block China’s Entry Into Rlys, Telecom'