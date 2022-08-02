Amid Tensions Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, Moscow TV Tower Says 'China, Russia Is With You'

A video emerged of a TV Tower in Moscow showing its support towards China amid heightened tensions between China and the USA over the speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit. The TV tower flashed the message, 'China, Russia is with you' moments before Pelosi was about to land in Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Significantly, in a press conference earlier, Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the US is escalating tensions in the region and called Pelosi's visit 'provocative'.

Pro-USA message on a Taiwan airport building

It's also pertinent to note, ahead of Nancy Pelosi' arrival in Taiwan, a building at the Taipei airport flashed the message - 'Thank You. Taiwan Loves US. Speaker Pelosi, welcome to Taiwan'.

In terms of military mobilisation, both USA and China have started making major arms movements, as per various reports. According to unverified footage shown on Chinese local media, ICBMs, multi-troop carriers and other military hardware can be seen in and around Fujian province, some 125 kilometres (78 miles) from Taiwan. Moreover according to Sputnik, on the beaches of Fujian, military equipment and PLA troops were being deployed.

As per the latest update, eight F-15 fighter jets and five tanker aircraft have reportedly left the US base in Okinawa, Japan.

Taiwanese presidential website hacked

Taiwan's Presidential Office, on August 2, Tuesday, confirmed being hit by an overseas Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) attack at around 17:15 local time (2:45 pm IST). According to the Presidential office, the traffic on its official website was 200 times higher than that of a normal day, resulting in the crash of the website for 20 minutes.