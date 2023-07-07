Amidst Changing Tides, China & UK Celebrate 70 Years Of 'Icebreaking Mission' In Trade

China and Britain are commemorating the 70th anniversary of the "Icebreaking Mission" in China-UK trade. On the occasion, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to an event commemorating the milestone date.

Modern trade between China & UK began in the 1950s

The "Icebreaking Mission" with China was started by British entrepreneurs in the 1950s, paving the way for other western nations to trade with the newly-formed Communist nation, which, nonetheless, had been a cornerpoint of global trade since ancient times. The celebrations in 2023 are commemorating the efforts and achievements of the two sides that have greatly boosted bilateral economic cooperation.

The commemoration event, held in Beijing on Thursday, was co-hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Britain's 48 Group Club and the China-Britain Business Council. Addressing the event, CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin said, "Seventy years ago, the newly established CCPIT worked with a group of British business leaders to break the economic blockade imposed by Western countries on the People's Republic of China. Together, they embarked on an 'Icebreaking Mission' of China-UK trade and left a valuable 'icebreaking spirit' for future generations."

Xi Jinping hopes China-Britain cooperation will continue

In his letter, China's President Xi Jinping said he hoped "people of vision from all walks of life in China and Britain will carry on the pioneering spirit of openness and cooperation, work hard to break new ground for win-win cooperation, promote the building of an open world economy, and make greater contributions to promoting China-UK friendship and cooperation."

Chinese state media Global Times reported in late May that the British Embassy in China had said that the UK will be the country of honour for the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which will be held in Beijing in September 2023.

Booming UK-China trade

Official trade data showed that in 2022, China-UK trade in goods exceeded $100 billion and the stock of two-way direct investment exceeded $50 billion. According to Global Times, in the past 50 years since China and the UK established diplomatic relations, a large number of British companies have invested in China and shared market dividends from the rapid and stable development of the Chinese economy. The UK is also on the lookout for extending its trade boundaries and de-leveraging itself from the European Union which appears to have won the trade tug-of-war entailed in Brexit. China, similarly, is witnessing flux on account of the global climate having turned against it, with several companies seeking a 'China plus one' model for their offsite manufacturing efforts.