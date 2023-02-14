Chinese spy balloons and other unidentified objects that floated over the United States and the continent of North America caused widespread alarm all over the world. The United States fighter jets managed to shoot the four objects flying over the continent in the span of a few days. However, the Biden administration’s discreet stance over the issue has raised major eyebrows among the opposition. In the midst of all chaos, old Chinese media reports are resurfacing about Beijing’s top airship scientist who started a program to watch the “world from above”.

Back in 2019, a Chinese aeronautics scientist told a state-run news outlet about a “Cloud Chaser” airship program, The New York Times reported. Calling it a “milestone” project, the aeronautics scientist told the state media that the airship which will fly around the world will be used in providing early warning of natural disasters, monitor pollution or carry out airborne surveillance. According to the New York Times, the project was backed by the Chinese government since it aligned with their ambition to use such airships to track earthbound activities and to keep a check on both domestic and military needs. Citing local media reports and academic archives, The New York Times also revealed that the aeronautics scientist named Prof. Wu was quickly roped in to play a central role in China’s balloon development projects.

What makes these revelations interesting, is the fact that out of the six Chinese entities blacklisted by the Biden administration, Professor Wu was either the founder or a major stakeholder in at least three of the companies, NYT reported. However, neither the White House stated that the blacklisting was linked to the spy balloon incident, nor did Prof. Wu’s name was mentioned in any of the announcements. As per the reports, Wu’s team launched one airship back in 2019, to sail across the globe, including the continent of North America.

The ‘Near Space’ project, China’s rush to gain an upper hand

According to NYT, the 66-year-old Chinese aeronautic scientist was also a central part of China’s “Near Space” project. The ambitious project dealt with sending a device at an atmospheric level which is too high for the planes and too low for the satellites. China believed that the region is a new area of power rivalry and a new battlefield in the possible future, where China can gain an upper hand. The scientist involved in the Chinese project stated that the airships will be a powerful alternative, since the satellite and surveillance planes are more vulnerable to detection and can be blocked by adversaries, easily. Last year, a Chinese military commentator, Shi Hong, called the Near space, “a major sphere of competition between the 21st-century military powers.” “Whoever gains the edge in near space vehicles will be able to win more of the initiative in future wars,” he wrote in a journal last year, as per the NYT report.

China calls the balloon a civilian airship and points fingers at Washington

After the saga of spy balloons commenced, China started maintaining a defensive stance over the issue. Earlier, Beijing called the spy balloon a civilian airship, which was conducting meteorological research and accidentally blew off the coast. The Chinese government then went on to bash the Biden administration for shooting the balloon. However, things changed quickly on Monday, when a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that US high-altitude balloons flew over Chinese airspace, more than 10 times in the past year, Sky News reported. "It is also common for US balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries,’ Wenbin asserted at a daily briefing. "Since last year, US high-altitude balloons have illegally flown over China's airspace more than 10 times without the approval of Chinese authorities,” he added. The US then went on to vehemently deny the allegations. While it is too early to draw parallels between the Chinese spy balloons and the "Cloud Chaser” airship program, it will be interesting to see how the whole situation will unfold.