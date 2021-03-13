Ant Group CEO Resigns Due To 'personal Reasons' Amid Regulatory-driven Revamp

Simon Hu, the chief executive of China’s Ant Group Co. has stepped down from his role, the company said on March 12. The resignation of Hu comes at a time when the fintech affiliate of the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is revamping its entire business following the abrupt cancellation of its $37 billion initial public offerings (IPO) and amidst an era of heightened pressure by the Chinese Communist Party(CCP).

“The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hu’s resignation request, due to personal reasons. We are thankful to Simon for the efforts he made at our company,” Ant group said in a statement seen by the AP. READ | Jack Ma left out from list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state media

Hu, who assumed the top role in December 2019, would be replaced by the online payment company’s chairman and veteran Eric Jing. Jing, held the dual role before Hu took the office. Following Hu’s resignation, Jing, in an internal missive to the company’s employees revealed that Hu would now devote his entire life to philanthropic work. Pertaining to the same, Jing said that his predecessor would take care of social responsibilities both at Alibaba and Ant. Both Ant and Alibaba are controlled by billionaire Jack Ma.

Chinese crackdown on Ant Group Co.

In December, Chinese regulators launched the anti-monopoly probe of the Alibaba Group as CCP is attempting to limit the rapidly-growing power of the tech industries. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government reportedly worries about the dominance of the competitors including Jack Ma’s Alibaba which is now one of the world’s biggest companies by sales volume and Tencent Holding which is the operator of WeChat messaging service.

As per the Associated Press report, the regulators in the Asian country are primarily focused on restricting the growth in private sector companies that are appearing to expand into online banking especially at a time when Beijing is trying to diminish the financial risks. CCP has reportedly also said that anti-monopoly enforcement especially in the tech sector will be the main priority in 2021. CEO of Geo Securities Ltd. in Hong Kong, Francis Lun said the era of free growth is “over”.

Image Credits: YouTube/Alibaba