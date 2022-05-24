At a time when the four QUAD leaders including United States of America President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are holding key discussions in the Japanese capital city of Tokyo, a new wave of protest has erupted against the Chinese government.

Just outside the Japanese Parliament, where the QUAD member nations' leaders were holding meetings, the civilians could be seen holding banners, flags, and posters in a bid to send out their message to China. Some of the banners read "Hong Kong Independence" "Revolution", and "Stop Uyghur Genocide". The visuals clearly show how people from various places with different ideologies have come together to go on a rebellion against China.

One of the protesting individuals, who refused to show his face to the camera, spoke to Republic and said that he stood for Hong Kong. He went on to claim that China has carried out a lot of wars and 'unbelievable and inhuman acts.'

Japanese government's protest against Chinese activities

Last week, the Japanese government was seen protesting against the Chinese embassy in Tokyo over China's construction of a suspected drilling rig for developing gas fields in disputed waters in the East China Sea. Speaking on the same, PM Kishida during his visit to Kyoto on May 21 expressed "extreme regrets" over China's attempt to pursue the development unilaterally and said that Japan cannot accept it.

Earlier on Monday, the Japanese PM also discussed the developments with US President Joe Biden following which the two leaders shared serious and ongoing concerns regarding developments in Hong Kong and human rights issues in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

They also underscored the importance of candid communication with China, including at the leader level, and expressed the intent to work with China wherever possible on areas of common interest, said the White House in a statement.