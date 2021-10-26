Arctic Council Raises Concerns Over China's Increasing Influence In The Region: Report

A high-level intergovernmental forum, Arctic Council has flagged concerns over China’s increasing ambitions in the region as climate change has offered access to a range of mineral resources as well as transport routes that reduce sea travel routes to Europe to a great extent. According to an HK Post report, China has announced its Arctic Policy and has also been planning several commercial and military activities in the region. Additionally, the enhanced Sino-Russian economic cooperation in recent years has also given China a platform to promote its presence in the region.

As per the report, Beijing’s escalating ambitions in the region did not sit well with the Arctic states that consists of eight countries - Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. This has further triggered tensions in the group as China is trying to play a significant role in the region. Some of the nations have even raised concerns over Beijing’s actions and Russia has indicated to block China in the region.

The HK Post has also stated that even though China is not an Arctic state, the Asian country has made a strategic priority by claiming itself as a ‘Near Arctic State.’ China has ambitious plans of building an extension of the Belt Road Initiative (BRI) called the Polar Silk Road. The project can ensure a fast transport of raw materials to China and the export of manufactured products.

North American and Arctic Defence and Security Network in a report, “China's growing power and resource needs are drawing its attention farther from home. Though initially centred on Eurasia, the BRI has been expanded to include Africa, Latin America, and the Arctic.”

China is keen on establishing new routes in the Arctic

China is eager to establish strong navigation routes through the Arctic mainly because the distance between Shanghai and western Europe will be significantly reduced by two weeks. It would, per the report, save 30% of travel time if the conventional routes through Malacca Strait and Suez Canal are used.

"China is very interested in the Arctic. It is about securing the future trade routes to their markets, and resources. They are thinking in a much longer perspective than we are," said Rune Rautio, an expert on the Arctic and China at Norwegian consultancy Akvaplan Niva.

