As Beijing Enforces Mass COVID Testing, Residents Flock To Supermarkets For Panic Buying

As Coronavirus cases in China have been surging to a record high, residents were flooding supermarkets in order to collect enough stock. According to a report by The Guardian, Beijing enforced mass COVID-19 testing and thousands of Beijingers flocked to supermarkets in Shangai to avoid Shanghai-style shortages. The abrupt situation at the markets arose following the notification of the local authorities in which they directed 3.5 million residents and workers in the biggest district of Chaoyang to report for three COVID-19 tests in a week. The announcement of mass testing sparked panic buying in the city. On Tuesday, China reported a total of 15,816 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, of which, 15,319 local asymptomatic carriers were identified in Shanghai.

"The current outbreak in Beijing is spreading stealthily from sources that remained unknown and are developing rapidly," a municipality official told the British English daily.

It is worth mentioning that several cities in China have been facing strict lockdown norms as Coronavirus cases have been soaring tremendously due to the spread of the Omicron variant during the last two-three weeks -- with Shanghai reporting maximum cases. As per local media reports, at least 44 cities are facing a stringent lockdown wherein people are not allowed to move out of their houses for the next two weeks, resulting in soaring frustration among locals. In clips posted on social media, people can be seen screaming from their windows in frustration or clashing with hazmat-clad workers. Shanghai began easing restrictions last week, though a health official warned that the city didn’t have its outbreak under control.

People quarantined at the convention centre complain of inadequate facilities

As per the new rules, anyone who tests positive but shows few or no symptoms is required to spend one week in a quarantine facility - where residents are checked twice a day for fever and are told to record health information on mobile phones. While speaking to the Associated Press on phone, Beibei, a 38-year-old woman said that people complained about leaky roofs, inadequate food supplies and delays in treatment for medical problems but the volunteers are not taking any steps to tackle the problems. "We haven’t found a place with a hot shower. Lights are on all night, and it’s hard to fall asleep, said Beibei. "Bathrooms are not very clean. So many people use them, and volunteers or cleaners can’t keep up," she added.

